Box: Priory 68, Normandy 41

1234Final
Normandy11715841
Priory2216181268
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy5-81-0671/52782/60
Priory13-43-2968/74782/60

Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)277-103-94-62
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)183-64-1100
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)102-51-23-42
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)52-20-31-20
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)41-30-12-23
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)21-2003
Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)21-2000
