Box: Priory 68, Normandy 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|11
|7
|15
|8
|41
|Priory
|22
|16
|18
|12
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|5-8
|1-0
|671/52
|782/60
|Priory
|13-4
|3-2
|968/74
|782/60
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|27
|7-10
|3-9
|4-6
|2
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|18
|3-6
|4-11
|0
|0
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|10
|2-5
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0