Box: Priory 69, Trinity 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Trinity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Priory
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Trinity
|0-16
|0-1
|740/46
|1216/76
|Priory
|16-5
|5-3
|1189/74
|968/60
|Trinity
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aaron Brady (#3, Sr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-7
|0
|1
|Jordan Fulton (#5, Sr.)
|10
|5-12
|0-2
|0
|1
|Malcom Harvey (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|3
|Will Johnson (#1, Sr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|2
|Jordan Lumpkins
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Jaden Rochester (#10)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Dwight Lomax
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Trinity
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
