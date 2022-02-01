Box: Priory 73, Lutheran North 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|25
|17
|13
|18
|73
|Lutheran North
|9
|20
|15
|10
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|15-5
|4-2
|1134/57
|931/47
|Lutheran North
|2-13
|1-5
|830/42
|1000/50
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|23
|7-16
|2-5
|3-4
|1
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|17
|1-3
|5-7
|0
|3
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|13
|6-8
|0
|1-2
|3
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|1-3
|3-6
|1
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|7
|2-6
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.