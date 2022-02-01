 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 73, Lutheran North 54

  • 0
1234Final
Priory2517131873
Lutheran North920151054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory15-54-21134/57931/47
Lutheran North2-131-5830/421000/50

PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)237-162-53-41
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)171-35-703
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)136-801-23
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)81-41-33-61
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)72-60-23-41
Gabe Leung (#15, 5-11, Jr.)21-1000
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)21-20-302
Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)1001-20
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
