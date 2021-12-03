 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 74, Bayless 33
1234Final
Priory2118241174
Bayless12117333
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory1-00-074/7433/33
Bayless1-40-0159/159302/302
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)275-123-78-113
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)166-91-21-35
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)141-44-1000
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)63-40-103
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)301-304
Tommy Kraemer (#24, 6-2, Sr.)21-10-100
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)21-4004
James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)21-100-11
Thomas Journagan (#14, 5-8, Jr.)21-3000
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
News