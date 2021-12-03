Box: Priory 74, Bayless 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|21
|18
|24
|11
|74
|Bayless
|12
|11
|7
|3
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|1-0
|0-0
|74/74
|33/33
|Bayless
|1-4
|0-0
|159/159
|302/302
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|27
|5-12
|3-7
|8-11
|3
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|16
|6-9
|1-2
|1-3
|5
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|14
|1-4
|4-10
|0
|0
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|4
|Tommy Kraemer (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|4
|James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Thomas Journagan (#14, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
