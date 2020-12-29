 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 75, Hancock 38
1234Final
Hancock16710538
Priory193219575
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hancock2-60-0327/41522/65
Priory7-00-0416/52287/36
Hancock
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)245-64-82-31
Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)2110-170-31-21
Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)1204-80-10
Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)52-60-11-21
Brayden Schnurbusch (#14, 6-1, Sr.)42-2001
David Hartenbach (#33, 6-3, Sr.)42-2001
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, So.)42-300-10
James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)10-101-21
Sports