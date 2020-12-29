Box: Priory 75, Hancock 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hancock
|16
|7
|10
|5
|38
|Priory
|19
|32
|19
|5
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hancock
|2-6
|0-0
|327/41
|522/65
|Priory
|7-0
|0-0
|416/52
|287/36
|Hancock
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Jr.)
|24
|5-6
|4-8
|2-3
|1
|Harrison Wilmsen (#12, 6-9, Sr.)
|21
|10-17
|0-3
|1-2
|1
|Gabe Kemna (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4-8
|0-1
|0
|Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Brayden Schnurbusch (#14, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|David Hartenbach (#33, 6-3, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|1
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|James Wong (#2, 5-11, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1