 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Priory 75, Principia 23
0 comments

Box: Priory 75, Principia 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Priory312713475
Principia767323
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory10-42-2781/56652/47
Principia3-80-1458/33643/46
Priory
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrincipiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dashaun Tillman (#5)8302-40
Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)7112-40
Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)3101-20
Isaiah Elam (#24, Jr.)3101-20
Gavin Horton (#23, So.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News