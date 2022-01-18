Box: Priory 75, Principia 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|31
|27
|13
|4
|75
|Principia
|7
|6
|7
|3
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|10-4
|2-2
|781/56
|652/47
|Principia
|3-8
|0-1
|458/33
|643/46
|Priory
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Principia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dashaun Tillman (#5)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Xavier Da-Silva (#3, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|0
|Noah Omondi (#2, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Isaiah Elam (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Gavin Horton (#23, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
