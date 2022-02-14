 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Priory 79, Brentwood 32

1234Final
Brentwood9133732
Priory193025579
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood12-45-1985/62812/51
Priory17-65-31334/831070/67

Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)286-95-91-22
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)111-23-303
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)81-22-700
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)81-12-401
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)83-502-22
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)51-21-50-11
James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)21-2000
Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)21-2004
Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)21-30-102
Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)21-100-11
Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)21-50-101
Thomas Journagan (#14, 5-8, Jr.)10-101-20
