Box: Priory 79, Brentwood 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|9
|13
|3
|7
|32
|Priory
|19
|30
|25
|5
|79
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|12-4
|5-1
|985/62
|812/51
|Priory
|17-6
|5-3
|1334/83
|1070/67
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|28
|6-9
|5-9
|1-2
|2
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)
|11
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|3
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|1
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|8
|3-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|5
|1-2
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Willard (#32, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Max Lipe (#10, 5-11, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Thomas Journagan (#14, 5-8, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0