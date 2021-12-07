Box: Priory 82, Fort Zumwalt East 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|14
|11
|17
|9
|51
|Priory
|29
|23
|18
|12
|82
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-4
|0-0
|225/45
|274/55
|Priory
|2-0
|0-0
|156/31
|84/17
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)
|29
|5-7
|5-11
|4-5
|2
|Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)
|17
|3-7
|3-4
|2-2
|2
|Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)
|9
|0
|3-8
|0
|2
|Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)
|9
|3-5
|1-5
|0
|2
|Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|0
|4-4
|2
|Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
