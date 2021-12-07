 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 82, Fort Zumwalt East 51
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East141117951
Priory2923181282
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East1-40-0225/45274/55
Priory2-00-0156/3184/17
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PrioryPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jahaad Fort (#3, 5-11, Sr.)295-75-114-52
Jimmy Temprano (#4, 5-10, Sr.)173-73-42-22
Matthew Politte (#12, 6-5, Sr.)903-802
Christian Gonzalez (#25, 6-3, So.)93-51-502
Gerard Grewe (#35, 6-3, Jr.)61-404-42
Myles Eidsness-Garcia (#21, 5-9, So.)42-40-103
Jalen Riad (#33, 5-9, Jr.)42-50-100
Dominic McMillan (#11, 6-1, Sr.)21-1001
James Wong (#2, 6-0, Sr.)21-3002
News