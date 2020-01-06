Box: Priory 62, Duchesne 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|9
|6
|13
|11
|39
|Priory
|7
|23
|18
|14
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|5-7
|1-1
|536/45
|601/50
|Priory
|9-2
|1-0
|587/49
|450/38
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Priory
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harrison Wilmsen (#50, 6-9, F, Jr.)
|19
|8-15
|0
|3-3
|0
|Charlie Ferrick (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|15
|4-9
|1-2
|4-4
|3
|Jahaad Fort (#2, 5-10, G)
|8
|1-3
|2-3
|0
|4
|Myles Kee (#10, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Harry Thome (#32, 6-6, C, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Luke Kraemer (#33, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Nick Murphy (#4, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Gabe Kemna (#21, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1