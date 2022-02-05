Box: Quincy 62, Webster Groves 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Webster Groves
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Quincy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|14-7
|2-1
|1386/66
|1149/55
|Quincy
|6-4
|0-0
|522/25
|481/23
People are also reading…
|Webster Groves
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|20
|8-9
|1-3
|1-1
|2
|Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|16
|1-4
|4-7
|2-2
|2
|Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|3
|CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-2
|1-2
|4
|Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)
|5
|0-1
|1-4
|2-2
|2
|Webster Groves
|Individual stats Have not been reported.