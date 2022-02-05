 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Quincy 62, Webster Groves 54

  • 0
1234Final
Webster Groves000054
Quincy000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves14-72-11386/661149/55
Quincy6-40-0522/25481/23

People are also reading…

Webster GrovesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Chartrand (#30, 6-2, G, Sr.)208-91-31-12
Matt Enright (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)161-44-72-22
Iziah Purvey (#34, 6-4, F, So.)72-51-203
CJ Lang (#10, 6-0, G, Jr.)61-41-21-24
Gianni Ferentinos (#33, 6-4, G, So.)50-11-42-22
Webster Groves
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News