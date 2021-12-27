Box: Quincy 73, Althoff 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Althoff
|13
|12
|10
|19
|54
|Quincy
|14
|12
|31
|16
|73
-
Kirkwood rolls past Clayton in holiday tournament opener at MICDS
-
Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter
-
Horry stays hot in Fort Zumwalt West’s win over Liberty in MICDS tourney opener
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
CBC cruises to win over Memphis Overton; SLUH downs Confluence
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|0-10
|0-3
|510/51
|610/61
|Quincy
|4-0
|0-0
|258/26
|190/19
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dainen Rucker (#3, 6-2, So.)
|13
|3-5
|2-6
|1-4
|2
|D'Necco Rucker (#15, 6-4, Jr.)
|12
|2-7
|2-5
|2-4
|0
|Taylor Powell (6-4, So.)
|11
|5-14
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-6, Jr.)
|9
|2-2
|0-4
|5-6
|0
|Keyshon Blackmon (#2, 6-2, Sr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Lucious Dones (#4, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Althoff
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.