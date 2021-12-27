 Skip to main content
Box: Quincy 73, Althoff 54
1234Final
Althoff1312101954
Quincy1412311673
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff0-100-3510/51610/61
Quincy4-00-0258/26190/19
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dainen Rucker (#3, 6-2, So.)133-52-61-42
D'Necco Rucker (#15, 6-4, Jr.)122-72-52-40
Taylor Powell (6-4, So.)115-140-11-22
Jordan Lewis (#5, 5-6, Jr.)92-20-45-60
Keyshon Blackmon (#2, 6-2, Sr.)63-4001
Lucious Dones (#4, 5-8, Jr.)301-201
Althoff
Individual stats Have not been reported.
