Box: Ramsey 44, Lebanon, Illinois 36
1234Final
Ramsey151112644
Lebanon, Illinois12133836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ramsey1-30-0164/41224/56
Lebanon, Illinois0-40-0114/28220/55
RamseyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hadley Seaton (#30, Sr.)134-71-22-34
Charlie Reiss (#23)125-140-12-23
Hunter Williams (#20, Sr.)105-13003
Ben Hayes (#5)42-90-300
Lane Austin (#3)31-50-11-21
Griffin Wright (#32)21-1001
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Gross (#13)152-53-82-21
Derrick Johnson (Sr.)91-42-71-23
Jordan McGee (#11, Sr.)90-33-601
Jake Burger (#34, Jr.)20-302-42
Kurt Zeeb (#31)10-201-21
