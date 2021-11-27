Box: Ramsey 44, Lebanon, Illinois 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ramsey
|15
|11
|12
|6
|44
|Lebanon, Illinois
|12
|13
|3
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ramsey
|1-3
|0-0
|164/41
|224/56
|Lebanon, Illinois
|0-4
|0-0
|114/28
|220/55
|Ramsey
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hadley Seaton (#30, Sr.)
|13
|4-7
|1-2
|2-3
|4
|Charlie Reiss (#23)
|12
|5-14
|0-1
|2-2
|3
|Hunter Williams (#20, Sr.)
|10
|5-13
|0
|0
|3
|Ben Hayes (#5)
|4
|2-9
|0-3
|0
|0
|Lane Austin (#3)
|3
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Griffin Wright (#32)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Lebanon, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nick Gross (#13)
|15
|2-5
|3-8
|2-2
|1
|Derrick Johnson (Sr.)
|9
|1-4
|2-7
|1-2
|3
|Jordan McGee (#11, Sr.)
|9
|0-3
|3-6
|0
|1
|Jake Burger (#34, Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Kurt Zeeb (#31)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|1
