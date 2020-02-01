Box: Raymond Lincolnwood 39, Staunton 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Staunton
|8
|7
|11
|12
|38
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|9
|7
|12
|11
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Staunton
|12-10
|3-1
|942/43
|796/36
|Raymond Lincolnwood
|7-1
|0-0
|373/17
|274/12
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|19
|9
|0
|1-2
|4
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Staunton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.