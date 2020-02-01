Box: Raymond Lincolnwood 39, Staunton 38
1234Final
Staunton87111238
Raymond Lincolnwood97121139
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton12-103-1942/43796/36
Raymond Lincolnwood7-10-0373/17274/12
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)19901-24
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)8022-32
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)5201-22
Jacob Futrell (#33, 6-6, Cen, Jr.)21000
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)21000
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)21003
Staunton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
