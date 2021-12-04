Box: Red Bud 43, Carmi-White County 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|12
|12
|6
|13
|43
|Carmi-White County
|11
|9
|7
|13
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|3-2
|0-0
|268/54
|295/59
|Carmi-White County
|0-1
|0-0
|40/8
|43/9
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-5
|1
|Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
