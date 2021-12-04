 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 43, Carmi-White County 40
Box: Red Bud 43, Carmi-White County 40

1234Final
Red Bud121261343
Carmi-White County11971340
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud3-20-0268/54295/59
Carmi-White County0-10-040/843/9
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)12404-51
Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)102200
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)7301-22
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)6202-22
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)60202
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)21002
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
