Box: Red Bud 45, Wood River 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|10
|13
|14
|8
|45
|Wood River
|7
|12
|10
|2
|31
-
CBC rallies past Chicago Kenwood in Highland Shootout finale
-
Vashon suffers first lost at hands of Philadelphia toughie in Highland Shootout showdown
-
Imhotep Institute revels in trip from Philadelphia to Highland Shootout
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Stacker, Thomas help Cardinal Ritter defeat their former Belleville East teammates
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|8-9
|2-3
|890/52
|925/54
|Wood River
|4-11
|1-2
|693/41
|860/51
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|12
|3-7
|1-4
|3-3
|1
|Nick Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|11
|4-8
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-6
|1
|Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-10, Fr.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-2
|3
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-4, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|1
|Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.