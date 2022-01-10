 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Red Bud 45, Wood River 31
0 comments

Box: Red Bud 45, Wood River 31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Red Bud101314845
Wood River71210231
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud8-92-3890/52925/54
Wood River4-111-2693/41860/51
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)123-71-43-31
Nick Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)114-81-40-12
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)83-402-61
Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-10, Fr.)41-302-21
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)41-502-23
Max Diewald (#11, 6-4, Sr.)42-30-301
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)21-1002
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News