|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|12
|18
|12
|10
|52
|Marissa
|14
|4
|12
|9
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|20-8
|6-2
|1510/54
|1243/44
|Marissa
|15-6
|6-2
|1028/37
|839/30
People are also reading…
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-1
|2
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-9
|2
|Nick Gantner (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|3
|Drew Grohmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-5
|1
|Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-11, G, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|2
|Owen Liefer (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|5
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.