Box: Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

Final
Johnston City55
Red Bud56
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Johnston City2-20-0246/62227/57
Red Bud10-51-2827/207701/175

Johnston CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
C Mowery (#15)195301
C Hoxworth (#34)14504-63
N Causey (#5)72101
AJ Butler (#12)51103
K Fort (#24)4004-43
K Dover (#2)42002
I Watson (#1)21000
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Owen Liefer (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)14308-104
Drew Grohmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)13230-10
Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-11, G, So.)132301
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)11501-33
Nick Gantner (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)30104
Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
News