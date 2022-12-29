Box: Red Bud 56, Johnston City 55

|Final
|Johnston City
|55
|Red Bud
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Johnston City
|2-2
|0-0
|246/62
|227/57
|Red Bud
|10-5
|1-2
|827/207
|701/175
|Johnston City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|C Mowery (#15)
|19
|5
|3
|0
|1
|C Hoxworth (#34)
|14
|5
|0
|4-6
|3
|N Causey (#5)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|AJ Butler (#12)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|K Fort (#24)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|3
|K Dover (#2)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|I Watson (#1)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Owen Liefer (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|3
|0
|8-10
|4
|Drew Grohmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0-1
|0
|Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-11, G, So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-3
|3
|Nick Gantner (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0