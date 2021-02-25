 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Red Bud 62, Lebanon, Illinois 42
0 comments

Box: Red Bud 62, Lebanon, Illinois 42

  • 0
1234Final
Lebanon, Illinois89151042
Red Bud232091062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lebanon, Illinois1-50-5265/44345/58
Red Bud5-25-2357/60267/44
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)134-90-45-93
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)111-13-30-32
Joshua Fairlie (#10, G, Sr.)72-60-33-51
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)51-20-13-43
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)42-3003
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)21-5005
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, G, Jr.)13321-30
Mason Ferrell (#44, 6-9, F, Sr.)126003
Wyatt Cowell (#15, 6-2, F, Sr.)11305-60
Parker Van Dorn (#32, 6-3, F, Sr.)9401-21
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, F, Jr.)5201-21
Devin Hall (#1, 5-10, F, So.)42004
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)42001
Austin Grohman (#12, 6-1, G, Sr.)42003
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports