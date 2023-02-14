|Final
|Sparta
|50
|Red Bud
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sparta
|19-7
|3-5
|1631/63
|1297/50
|Red Bud
|22-8
|8-2
|1634/63
|1343/52
|Sparta
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trent Sternberg (#25, 5-11, G, So.)
|18
|3-6
|2-4
|6-8
|1
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|15
|5-10
|0
|5-6
|4
|Drew Grohmann (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-3
|0-3
|3
|Owen Liefer (#2, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-7
|1-1
|3-4
|4
|Nick Gantner (#10, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-1
|2-2
|2