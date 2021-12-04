Box: Red Bud 63, West Frankfort 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|West Frankfort
|15
|16
|11
|14
|56
|Red Bud
|17
|15
|15
|16
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|West Frankfort
|0-1
|0-0
|56/56
|63/63
|Red Bud
|2-2
|0-0
|225/225
|255/255
|West Frankfort
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-3
|4
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|3
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-5
|1
|Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|3
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-6
|1
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|1
Tags
