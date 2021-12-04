 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 63, West Frankfort 56
Box: Red Bud 63, West Frankfort 56

1234Final
West Frankfort1516111456
Red Bud1715151663
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
West Frankfort0-10-056/5663/63
Red Bud2-20-0225/225255/255
West Frankfort
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)13412-34
Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)102202
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)9310-13
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)9303-51
Drew Grohmann (#14, 5-11, Jr.)7210-13
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)6104-61
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)51105
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)4004-61
