Box: Red Bud 67, Cairo 49
1234Final
Red Bud1624111667
Cairo1114141049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud1-20-0162/54199/66
Cairo0-10-049/1667/22
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)15701-31
Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)12313-40
Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)9212-31
Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)72103
Sam Easter (#21, 6-2, So.)6111-20
Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)5201-30
Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)5201-34
Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)42004
Ayden Shemwell (#5, 5-8, Jr.)21000
Nick Gantner (#33, 5-9, Jr.)2002-21
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
