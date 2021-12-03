Box: Red Bud 67, Cairo 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Red Bud
|16
|24
|11
|16
|67
|Cairo
|11
|14
|14
|10
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Red Bud
|1-2
|0-0
|162/54
|199/66
|Cairo
|0-1
|0-0
|49/16
|67/22
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Devin Hall (#1, 6-3, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Max Diewald (#11, 6-3, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-4
|0
|Logan Cathell (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-3
|1
|Nic Fehr (#24, 6-2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Sam Easter (#21, 6-2, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Noah Gantner (#12, 5-9, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|0
|Owen Liefer (#32, 6-0, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|4
|Easton Lucht (#4, 6-2, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Ayden Shemwell (#5, 5-8, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Gantner (#33, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Red Bud
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
