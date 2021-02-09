 Skip to main content
Box: Red Bud 69, Lebanon, Illinois 44
Box: Red Bud 69, Lebanon, Illinois 44

1234Final
Red Bud1423151769
Lebanon, Illinois141081244
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Red Bud1-01-069/6944/44
Lebanon, Illinois0-10-144/4469/69
Red Bud
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lebanon, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chase White (#2, G, Sr.)167-150-72-33
Ahman Terrell (#21, F, Sr.)105-6000
Andrew Schulte (#34, C, Sr.)42-30-403
Keion Washington (#20, F, So.)41-102-20
Jordan McGee (#11, F, Jr.)42-20-100
Isaiah Cunningham (#3, G, Sr.)31-20-11-20
Jake Burger (#23, C, So.)31-201-20
