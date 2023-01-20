Box: Ritenour 63, McCluer North 59

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ritenour
|20
|14
|11
|18
|63
|McCluer North
|11
|18
|15
|15
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ritenour
|10-6
|2-0
|941/59
|879/55
|McCluer North
|9-7
|0-1
|855/53
|832/52
|Ritenour
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grayson Rogers (#4, Sr.)
|16
|6-11
|0-1
|4-7
|4
|Rah-Sheed Taggert (#12, Sr.)
|15
|3-6
|2-4
|3-5
|1
|Shayn Bishop (#2, G, So.)
|12
|5-9
|0
|2-6
|2
|Jaylen Patterson (#3, Sr.)
|8
|2-6
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|Saraun Thomas (G, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|Kevon Moore (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Alex Robinson (#5, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|Ritenour
|Individual stats Have not been reported.