 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Ritenour 63, McCluer North 59

  • 0
1234Final
Ritenour2014111863
McCluer North1118151559
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour10-62-0941/59879/55
McCluer North9-70-1855/53832/52

People are also reading…

RitenourPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grayson Rogers (#4, Sr.)166-110-14-74
Rah-Sheed Taggert (#12, Sr.)153-62-43-51
Shayn Bishop (#2, G, So.)125-902-62
Jaylen Patterson (#3, Sr.)82-61-21-32
Saraun Thomas (G, Jr.)72-30-13-52
Kevon Moore (#10, Sr.)30-31-302
Alex Robinson (#5, So.)21-10-20-11
Ritenour
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News