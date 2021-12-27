 Skip to main content
Box: Riverview Gardens 51, Metro 50
1234Final
Riverview Gardens000051
Metro000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens3-70-0489/49718/72
Metro1-41-1240/24322/32
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MetroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)248-131-75-72
Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)103-804-74
Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)63-8004
Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)42-3001
Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)42-30-202
John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)301-300
News