Box: Riverview Gardens 51, Metro 50

|Riverview Gardens
|51
|Metro
|50
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|3-7
|0-0
|489/49
|718/72
|Metro
|1-4
|1-1
|240/24
|322/32
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Metro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Amari Foluke (#1, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|24
|8-13
|1-7
|5-7
|2
|Sir-Maximus McDaniel (#33, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|10
|3-8
|0
|4-7
|4
|Justin Boyle (#12, 6-0, SF, Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|4
|Kyle Blank (#32, 6-5, PF, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Keteyian Cade (#2, 6-2, PG, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|John House III (#4, 5-8, PG, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
