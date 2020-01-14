Box: Riverview Gardens 62, Mascoutah 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Mascoutah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|4-8
|0-1
|614/51
|747/62
|Mascoutah
|7-8
|1-0
|819/68
|795/66
|Riverview Gardens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mascoutah
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Justin King (#12)
|19
|2-6
|3-8
|6-7
|2
|Jacob Rudolphi (#4)
|9
|1-3
|2-6
|1-1
|2
|Jack Seibert (#13)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|1
|Will Seibert (#20, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-1
|2-2
|0
|Elijah Manuel (#15)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cedric Rhodes (#2, Jr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-3
|2-4
|4
|Ryan LaJoye (#10, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Braden Bryant (#22, Jr.)
|2
|0-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2