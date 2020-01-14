Box: Riverview Gardens 62, Mascoutah 53
0 comments

Box: Riverview Gardens 62, Mascoutah 53

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
1234Final
Riverview Gardens000062
Mascoutah000053
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens4-80-1614/51747/62
Mascoutah7-81-0819/68795/66
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MascoutahPtsFG3FGFTFL
Justin King (#12)192-63-86-72
Jacob Rudolphi (#4)91-32-61-12
Jack Seibert (#13)63-4001
Will Seibert (#20, Sr.)50-21-12-20
Elijah Manuel (#15)42-2000
Cedric Rhodes (#2, Jr.)41-60-32-44
Ryan LaJoye (#10, Sr.)41-202-21
Braden Bryant (#22, Jr.)20-40-22-22
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports