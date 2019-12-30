Box: Riverview Gardens 55, Parkway North 43
Box: Riverview Gardens 55, Parkway North 43

1234Final
Parkway North47191343
Riverview Gardens1514121455
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North2-60-0481/60555/69
Riverview Gardens2-40-0313/39387/48
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)16513-61
Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)102200
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)9401-11
Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)30104
DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)30102
Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)2002-20
Individual stats Have not been reported.
