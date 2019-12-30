Box: Riverview Gardens 55, Parkway North 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|4
|7
|19
|13
|43
|Riverview Gardens
|15
|14
|12
|14
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|2-6
|0-0
|481/60
|555/69
|Riverview Gardens
|2-4
|0-0
|313/39
|387/48
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|16
|5
|1
|3-6
|1
|Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.