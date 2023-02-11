|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Civic Memorial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Civic Memorial
|13-16
|3-6
|1491/51
|1610/56
|Rochester
|3-0
|0-0
|175/6
|131/5
People are also reading…
|Civic Memorial
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sam Buckley (#24, 7-0, Sr.)
|20
|4-6
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|Adam Ogden (5-11, So.)
|6
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|0
|Dathan Greene (#11, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Dalton Buhs (#44, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Manny Silva (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|August Frankford (#33, 6-2, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|0
|Civic Memorial
|Individual stats Have not been reported.