Box: Rock Bridge 52, MICDS 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|0
|0
|0
|0
|52
|MICDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|4-1
|0-0
|280/56
|233/47
|MICDS
|14-6
|2-1
|1127/225
|984/197
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|16
|3
|3
|1-2
|1
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2