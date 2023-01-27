 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Rock Bridge 52, MICDS 45

1234Final
Rock Bridge000052
MICDS000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge4-10-0280/56233/47
MICDS14-62-11127/225984/197

Rock Bridge
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)16331-21
Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)114102
Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)63003
Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)51105
Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)42002
Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)30102
