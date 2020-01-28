Box: Rock Bridge 77, Francis Howell North 43
Box: Rock Bridge 77, Francis Howell North 43

1234Final
Francis Howell North101412743
Rock Bridge2012281777
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North0-140-3629/45930/66
Rock Bridge7-30-0660/47574/41
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)18431-10
Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)10311-10
Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)81203
Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)30101
Kyle Foster (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)21001
Brett Winkelmann (#45, 6-2, F, Jr.)21000
Rock BridgePtsFG3FGFTFL
Brant Bowers (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)231701
Xavier Sykes (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)228200
Charlie Wilson (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)9401-20
Jacob Ungles (#15, 6-7, F, Sr.)84002
John Powell (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)60200
Cooper Deneke (#44, 6-6, F, Sr.)5201-41
Carlos Brown (#33, 6-1, G, Jr.)21000
Hudson Dercher (#1, 6-2, G, So.)21000
