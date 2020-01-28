Box: Rock Bridge 77, Francis Howell North 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell North
|10
|14
|12
|7
|43
|Rock Bridge
|20
|12
|28
|17
|77
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell North
|0-14
|0-3
|629/45
|930/66
|Rock Bridge
|7-3
|0-0
|660/47
|574/41
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|18
|4
|3
|1-1
|0
|Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|0
|Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kyle Foster (#3, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brett Winkelmann (#45, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rock Bridge
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brant Bowers (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|23
|1
|7
|0
|1
|Xavier Sykes (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|22
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Charlie Wilson (#23, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jacob Ungles (#15, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|John Powell (#20, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Cooper Deneke (#44, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|1
|Carlos Brown (#33, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson Dercher (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0