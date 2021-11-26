 Skip to main content
Box: Rock Island 75, Collinsville 63
Box: Rock Island 75, Collinsville 63

1234Final
Collinsville1117142163
Rock Island1917112875
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Collinsville0-10-063/6375/75
Rock Island1-00-075/7563/63
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Tray Swygeart (#2, 6-1, G, Sr.)207-131-33-53
Devin Davis (#23, 6-2, G)123-61-53-53
Nick Horras (#3, 6-2, G)124-61-51-13
Adam Rimar (#42, 6-6, C)84-600-14
Matt Clark (#32, 6-3, F)52-401-21
Dayton Horras (#24, 5-11, G)21-1002
Zach Chambers (#44, 6-7, C)21-2002
Jake Wilkinson (#30, 6-4, G, Jr.)21-30-201
Collinsville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
