Box: Rolla 45, St. James 31
Box: Rolla 45, St. James 31

1234Final
St. James12105431
Rolla15891345
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James1-30-0176/44217/54
Rolla1-00-045/1131/8
St. JamesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Boone (#32, 5-10, G, Jr.)84-40-30-10
Blake Redburn (#35, 5-10, G, So.)72-21-401
Kadin Guese (#30, 6-1, G, Sr.)63-70-202
Logan Sparks (#24, 6-4, F, Jr.)51-11-500
Peyton Gruver (#11, 6-1, G)301-200
Trent Satterfield (#15, 6-3, F, Sr.)21-3001
St. James
Individual stats Have not been reported.


