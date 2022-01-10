 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Roosevelt 73, Medicine and Bioscience 44
1234Final
Roosevelt1815221873
Medicine and Bioscience121381144
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt1-41-3221/44328/66
Medicine and Bioscience1-91-3368/74667/133
Roosevelt
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Medicine and BiosciencePtsFG3FGFTFL
Isaiah Thomas (#22)17514-50
Timothy Koch (#21)9121-20
Elham Matin (#3, Sr.)6202-20
Ezra Spruiel (#11, So.)5201-20
Stephon McCoy (#5, Fr.)4102-30
Nick Huck-Reymond (#20)21000
Arnez Newton (#25)1001-20
