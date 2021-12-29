 Skip to main content
Box: Roxana 42, Okawville 40
1234Final
Roxana118131042
Okawville108121040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana2-80-2412/41574/57
Okawville1-90-1358/36481/48
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Evan Wells (#31, 6-1, G, So.)133-80-27-114
Aidan Briggs (#40, 6-2, G, So.)112-22-81-23
Cade Smay (#13, 5-7, G, So.)91-32-101-13
Ashton Noble (6-3, C, Jr.)52-401-33
Chris Walleck (#15, 5-9, G, So.)30-11-402
Andrew Ellis (#12, 6-0, G, Fr.)10-201-21
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
