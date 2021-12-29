Box: Roxana 42, Okawville 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roxana
|11
|8
|13
|10
|42
|Okawville
|10
|8
|12
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roxana
|2-8
|0-2
|412/41
|574/57
|Okawville
|1-9
|0-1
|358/36
|481/48
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evan Wells (#31, 6-1, G, So.)
|13
|3-8
|0-2
|7-11
|4
|Aidan Briggs (#40, 6-2, G, So.)
|11
|2-2
|2-8
|1-2
|3
|Cade Smay (#13, 5-7, G, So.)
|9
|1-3
|2-10
|1-1
|3
|Ashton Noble (6-3, C, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-3
|3
|Chris Walleck (#15, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|2
|Andrew Ellis (#12, 6-0, G, Fr.)
|1
|0-2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Roxana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
