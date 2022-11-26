Box: Roxana 50, Piasa Southwestern 32

|Final
|Piasa Southwestern
|32
|Roxana
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Piasa Southwestern
|1-3
|0-0
|156/39
|209/52
|Roxana
|2-2
|0-0
|169/42
|185/46
|Piasa Southwestern
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chris Walleck (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|18
|3-4
|2-6
|6-8
|1
|Ashton Noble (6-3, C, Sr.)
|12
|5-7
|0
|2-3
|1
|Aidan Briggs (#40, 6-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Trenton Hollaway (#1, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|6
|1-3
|0-2
|4-9
|0
|Evan Wells (#31, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-1
|4
|Sean Maberry (#23, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0-1
|1