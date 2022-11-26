 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Roxana 50, Piasa Southwestern 32

  • 0
Final
Piasa Southwestern32
Roxana50
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Piasa Southwestern1-30-0156/39209/52
Roxana2-20-0169/42185/46

People are also reading…

Piasa Southwestern
Individual stats Have not been reported.
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chris Walleck (#15, 5-10, G, Jr.)183-42-66-81
Ashton Noble (6-3, C, Sr.)125-702-31
Aidan Briggs (#40, 6-3, G, Jr.)72-21-502
Trenton Hollaway (#1, 5-8, G, Fr.)61-30-24-90
Evan Wells (#31, 6-1, F, Jr.)52-501-14
Sean Maberry (#23, 6-0, F, Fr.)21-100-11
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News