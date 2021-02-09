 Skip to main content
Box: Roxana 51, Highland 42
Box: Roxana 51, Highland 42

1234Final
Highland000042
Roxana000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Highland0-10-042/4251/51
Roxana2-20-0185/185173/173
Highland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)215-62-75-70
Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)156-81-40-14
Parris White (#15, 6-1, F, Sr.)105-60-20-44
Braeden Wells (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)40-20-14-42
Austin Martin (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)1001-23
