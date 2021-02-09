Box: Roxana 51, Highland 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Highland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Roxana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Highland
|0-1
|0-0
|42/42
|51/51
|Roxana
|2-2
|0-0
|185/185
|173/173
|Highland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|21
|5-6
|2-7
|5-7
|0
|Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|15
|6-8
|1-4
|0-1
|4
|Parris White (#15, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-6
|0-2
|0-4
|4
|Braeden Wells (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|4
|0-2
|0-1
|4-4
|2
|Austin Martin (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
Tags
