Box: Salem, Illinois 48, Freeburg 45
1234Final
Salem, Illinois111491448
Freeburg811101645
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois2-41-2286/48298/50
Freeburg6-10-1403/67282/47
Salem, Illinois
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)164-91-65-70
Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)123-62-502
Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)92-50-25-52
Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)63-300-21
Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)21-10-301
