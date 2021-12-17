Box: Salem, Illinois 48, Freeburg 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|11
|14
|9
|14
|48
|Freeburg
|8
|11
|10
|16
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|2-4
|1-2
|286/48
|298/50
|Freeburg
|6-1
|0-1
|403/67
|282/47
|Salem, Illinois
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lane Otten (#32, 6-3, G/F, Jr.)
|16
|4-9
|1-6
|5-7
|0
|Caleb Weber (#3, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-6
|2-5
|0
|2
|Brett Holomb (#13, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|2-5
|0-2
|5-5
|2
|Jase Brueggemann (#15, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Cole Stuart (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.