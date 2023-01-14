Box: Saxony Lutheran 48, New Athens 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|11
|13
|11
|12
|47
|Saxony Lutheran
|15
|14
|9
|10
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|10-9
|3-2
|1014/53
|962/51
|Saxony Lutheran
|5-6
|0-0
|562/30
|529/28
People are also reading…
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)
|18
|9
|0
|0-2
|1
|Isaiah Lintker (So.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|1
|Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|New Athens
|Individual stats Have not been reported.