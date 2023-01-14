 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Saxony Lutheran 48, New Athens 47

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens1113111247
Saxony Lutheran151491048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens10-93-21014/53962/51
Saxony Lutheran5-60-0562/30529/28

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gannon Birkner (#33, Sr.)18900-21
Isaiah Lintker (So.)132301
Owen Tolson (#23, Jr.)9401-24
Luis Mazariego (#1, Sr.)4004-41
Jack Alfeldt (#20, Jr.)30104
New Athens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
