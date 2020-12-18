Box: Scott City 82, Crystal City 67

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67
|Scott City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|82
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|0-3
|0-0
|163/54
|223/74
|Scott City
|1-0
|0-0
|82/27
|67/22
|Crystal City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|27
|10
|2
|1-1
|1
|Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-4
|0
|Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Nate Pruneau (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Clayton Roussin (#21, 6-0, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
