 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Scott City 82, Crystal City 67
0 comments

Box: Scott City 82, Crystal City 67

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
Crystal City000067
Scott City000082
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City0-30-0163/54223/74
Scott City1-00-082/2767/22
Crystal CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Donovan Tullock (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)271021-11
Carson Short (#30, 6-0, G, Sr.)15701-40
Calloway Dashner (#40, 6-4, F, Jr.)12502-22
Logan Anderson (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)6111-23
Nate Pruneau (#31, 6-0, G, Jr.)30102
Hunter Bassin (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)21000
Clayton Roussin (#21, 6-0, G, So.)21000
Crystal City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports