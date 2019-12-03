Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Herculaneum0000062
Scott City0000064
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum0-10-062/6264/64
Scott City1-00-064/6462/62
HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)217-122-41-23
Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)175-112-41-23
Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)72-31-500
Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)73-601-23
Damien Seay (#13, Sr.)42-40-200
Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)31-101-34
Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-2, So.)21-1000
Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)10-10-11-20
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.

