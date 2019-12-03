|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Scott City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|0-1
|0-0
|62/62
|64/64
|Scott City
|1-0
|0-0
|64/64
|62/62
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Duncan (#5, Sr.)
|21
|7-12
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Josh Moreland (#21, Jr.)
|17
|5-11
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Grant McCullough (#3, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-5
|0
|0
|Isaiah Bracey (#11, Jr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|3
|Damien Seay (#13, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Tyler Ruder (#2, Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-3
|4
|Tanner Wiese (#32, 6-2, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Austin Meyers (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.