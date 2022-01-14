Box: Seckman 54, Mehlville 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|16
|8
|16
|14
|54
|Mehlville
|13
|13
|11
|16
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|10-4
|1-0
|922/66
|790/56
|Mehlville
|6-8
|1-0
|731/52
|752/54
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)
|16
|4
|2
|2-6
|0
|Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-3
|0
|Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|0
|Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.