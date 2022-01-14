 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Seckman 54, Mehlville 53
Box: Seckman 54, Mehlville 53

1234Final
Seckman168161454
Mehlville1313111653
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman10-41-0922/66790/56
Mehlville6-81-0731/52752/54
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Branson (#32, Sr.)16422-60
Aron DeRoy (#20, So.)13601-30
Cassius Jones (#10, Sr.)11221-20
Blake Wentzel (#1, Sr.)7301-40
Eric Ohmer (#2, Sr.)4102-20
Marcus Jacobs (#13, Fr.)21000
