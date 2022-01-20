Box: Seckman 55, Windsor (Imperial) 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|17
|12
|13
|13
|55
|Windsor (Imperial)
|11
|14
|14
|12
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|11-4
|1-0
|977/65
|841/56
|Windsor (Imperial)
|10-7
|1-2
|921/61
|853/57
People are also reading…
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)
|15
|3
|2
|3-6
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-3
|0
|AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-6
|0
|Elliot Witte (#23, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0