 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Seckman 55, Windsor (Imperial) 51

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Seckman1712131355
Windsor (Imperial)1114141251
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman11-41-0977/65841/56
Windsor (Imperial)10-71-2921/61853/57

People are also reading…

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, Jr.)15323-60
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, Jr.)14511-30
AJ Patrick (#13, 6-1, So.)10402-20
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, So.)8113-60
Elliot Witte (#23, 6-1, Sr.)42000
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News