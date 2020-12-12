 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 65, De Soto 45
Box: Seckman 65, De Soto 45

1234Final
De Soto109131345
Seckman182218765
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto2-40-0335/56364/61
Seckman2-10-0193/32176/29
De Soto
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allen Grahovic (5-11, Jr.)153-43-700
Josh Herget (#3, 5-10, Sr.)145-61-11-20
Demetrius Bean (#20, 6-5, C, Sr.)114-91-100
Ethan Miller (#33, 6-1, F, Jr.)83-40-12-30
Riley Bradford (#24, 6-1, Jr.)72-21-100
Nate White (#1, 5-9, Jr.)602-200
Kaleb Niebuhr (#23, 5-11, Sr.)21-50-100
Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-9, Jr.)21-10-400
