Box: Seckman 65, De Soto 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|10
|9
|13
|13
|45
|Seckman
|18
|22
|18
|7
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|2-4
|0-0
|335/56
|364/61
|Seckman
|2-1
|0-0
|193/32
|176/29
|De Soto
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allen Grahovic (5-11, Jr.)
|15
|3-4
|3-7
|0
|0
|Josh Herget (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|14
|5-6
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Demetrius Bean (#20, 6-5, C, Sr.)
|11
|4-9
|1-1
|0
|0
|Ethan Miller (#33, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|Riley Bradford (#24, 6-1, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Nate White (#1, 5-9, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|0
|Kaleb Niebuhr (#23, 5-11, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-9, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|0
