Box: Seckman 66, Affton 57

1234Final
Seckman128252166
Affton142261557
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman5-62-0680/62721/66
Affton6-60-2688/63665/60

Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AfftonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sean LaRose (Sr.)185-132-22-30
Keith Watson (Jr.)136-901-20
Banks Wilson (Sr.)110-33-72-20
Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)72-31-200
Jeremiah Williams (Sr.)30-21-100
Adam Puzniak (Sr.)31-10-11-20
Jack Laue (Sr.)21-10-200
