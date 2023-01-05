Box: Seckman 66, Affton 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|12
|8
|25
|21
|66
|Affton
|14
|22
|6
|15
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|5-6
|2-0
|680/62
|721/66
|Affton
|6-6
|0-2
|688/63
|665/60
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|18
|5-13
|2-2
|2-3
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|11
|0-3
|3-7
|2-2
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Jeremiah Williams (Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|Adam Puzniak (Sr.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0