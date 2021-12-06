Box: Seckman 76, Hillsboro 69

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|76
|Hillsboro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|4-0
|0-0
|306/76
|214/54
|Hillsboro
|1-1
|0-0
|153/38
|131/33
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (Jr.)
|27
|9-15
|3-5
|0
|1
|Kyle Phipps (Sr.)
|22
|4-12
|4-11
|2-2
|2
|Kieren Jones (Jr.)
|7
|3-5
|0
|1-2
|4
|Luka Pool (So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|1
|Payton Brown (So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Josh Allison (Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Zach Reynolds (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.