Box: Seckman 76, Hillsboro 69
Box: Seckman 76, Hillsboro 69

1234Final
Seckman000076
Hillsboro000069
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman4-00-0306/76214/54
Hillsboro1-10-0153/38131/33
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (Jr.)279-153-501
Kyle Phipps (Sr.)224-124-112-22
Kieren Jones (Jr.)73-501-24
Luka Pool (So.)51-11-201
Payton Brown (So.)42-2004
Josh Allison (Jr.)21-4001
Zach Reynolds (Jr.)21-10-101
