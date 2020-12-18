 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 80, Fox 57
Box: Seckman 80, Fox 57

1234Final
Seckman2610222280
Fox1314121857
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman3-21-0327/65301/60
Fox1-50-1319/64378/76
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FoxPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Pisoni (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)126002
Kyle Gast (#15, 6-2, F, Fr.)11130-23
Myles Richardson (#30, 6, G, Sr.)9205-61
Noah Malear (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)63002
Brendan Moss (#22, 6, G, Jr.)6111-32
Jauhad Thompson (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)5201-21
Dylan Stevens (#3, 5-10, G, So.)21002
Bennett Dvorak (#11, 5-10, G, So.)2100-10
Keegan Schubert (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)2002-40
Austin Graf (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)2002-53
