Box: Seckman 80, Fox 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|26
|10
|22
|22
|80
|Fox
|13
|14
|12
|18
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|3-2
|1-0
|327/65
|301/60
|Fox
|1-5
|0-1
|319/64
|378/76
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fox
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Luke Pisoni (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Kyle Gast (#15, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0-2
|3
|Myles Richardson (#30, 6, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-6
|1
|Noah Malear (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Brendan Moss (#22, 6, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|2
|Jauhad Thompson (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|1
|Dylan Stevens (#3, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bennett Dvorak (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Keegan Schubert (#23, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Austin Graf (#44, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|3
