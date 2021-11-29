 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 87, Crystal City 41
Box: Seckman 87, Crystal City 41

1234Final
Seckman2124291387
Crystal City111214441
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-00-087/8741/41
Crystal City1-10-0105/105143/143
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anthony Westervelt (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)146-702-30
RJ Becker (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)124-80-34-40
Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)114-51-500
Colin Debold (#1, 6-1, G, So.)102-32-600
Riley Bradford (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)94-50-21-20
Ethan Miller (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)93-30-13-30
Cory McGhee (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)62-302-40
Braxton Fowler (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)52-401-20
Nate White (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)50-21-22-20
Wyatt Harris (#23, 5-9, G)42-5000
Ross Huch (#12, 6-2, F, Sr.)21-10-100
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
