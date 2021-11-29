Box: Seckman 87, Crystal City 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|21
|24
|29
|13
|87
|Crystal City
|11
|12
|14
|4
|41
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-0
|0-0
|87/87
|41/41
|Crystal City
|1-1
|0-0
|105/105
|143/143
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anthony Westervelt (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|6-7
|0
|2-3
|0
|RJ Becker (#20, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|12
|4-8
|0-3
|4-4
|0
|Nathan Mertz (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|1-5
|0
|0
|Colin Debold (#1, 6-1, G, So.)
|10
|2-3
|2-6
|0
|0
|Riley Bradford (#24, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|9
|4-5
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Ethan Miller (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|0-1
|3-3
|0
|Cory McGhee (#34, 6-4, C, Sr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-4
|0
|Braxton Fowler (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|0
|Nate White (#3, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Wyatt Harris (#23, 5-9, G)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Ross Huch (#12, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
