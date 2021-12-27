Box: Sikeston 51, St. Charles West 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|2
|9
|5
|21
|37
|Sikeston
|10
|10
|22
|9
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|6-6
|2-1
|642/54
|320/27
|Sikeston
|3-1
|0-0
|231/19
|151/13
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-6
|3
|Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Tanner Durham (#35, 6-3, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|2
|Sikeston
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cleo Taylor (#3, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-2
|1
|Dontrez Williams (#1, So.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Creighton Sarakas (#24, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Carson Beaird (#4, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Dylon Turner (Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Tyler Owens (#33, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Chris Artis (#2, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Tyron Owens (#35, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCrary (#23)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
