 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sikeston 51, St. Charles West 37
0 comments

Box: Sikeston 51, St. Charles West 37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Charles West2952137
Sikeston101022951
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West6-62-1642/54320/27
Sikeston3-10-0231/19151/13
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Andre Montemayor (#1, 6-2, G, Jr.)11312-63
Karson Quinn (#10, 5-11, G, So.)81201
Amir Martin (#4, 6-3, F, Jr.)7301-12
Tanner Durham (#35, 6-3, F, So.)42001
Josh Newell (#5, 6-2, G, Sr.)30100
Ian Hollander (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)30101
Braden Goellner (#21, 6-6, F, Sr.)1001-32
SikestonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cleo Taylor (#3, Sr.)16800-21
Dontrez Williams (#1, So.)9303-41
Creighton Sarakas (#24, Jr.)60203
Carson Beaird (#4, Sr.)6202-21
Dylon Turner (Sr.)5201-20
Tyler Owens (#33, Sr.)30100
Chris Artis (#2, Fr.)2100-22
Tyron Owens (#35, Sr.)21000
McCrary (#23)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/251. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (5-2) is idle.4. Webster Groves (5-1) is idle.5.…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/211. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-1) lost to SLUH (5-2), 66-57 today.4. Webster…

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/221. CBC (5-3) is idle.2. East St. Louis (8-2) is idle.3. Chaminade (4-2) def. Cardinal Ritter (5-4), 64-63 today.4.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News