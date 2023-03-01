|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|69
|North County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|8-2
|0-0
|728/73
|582/58
|North County
|11-15
|2-3
|1511/151
|1561/156
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North County
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Layne Wigger (#3, 5-10, Sr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-9
|0
|2
|Kooper Kekec (#5, 6-0, Sr.)
|5
|1-4
|1-2
|0
|3
|Jobe Smith (#14, 5-11, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|Grant Mullins (#24, 6-1, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Landon Carroll (#32, 6-3, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0