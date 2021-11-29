 Skip to main content
Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27
1234Final
Sikeston000071
De Soto000027
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sikeston1-00-071/7127/27
De Soto1-20-0124/124166/166
Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.
De SotoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jack Hooper (Sr.)60-32-300
Drew Hardin (#10, Jr.)60-12-300
Dominique Bourn (#30, Jr.)41-502-40
Jacob Foster (#12, Jr.)42-300-20
Cody Petty (#24, Sr.)31-50-11-20
Michael Schmitt (#20, Sr.)21-4000
Chase Reichmuth (#5, Sr.)21-30-200
