Box: Sikeston 71, De Soto 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sikeston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|De Soto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|1-0
|0-0
|71/71
|27/27
|De Soto
|1-2
|0-0
|124/124
|166/166
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|De Soto
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jack Hooper (Sr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|Drew Hardin (#10, Jr.)
|6
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|Dominique Bourn (#30, Jr.)
|4
|1-5
|0
|2-4
|0
|Jacob Foster (#12, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Cody Petty (#24, Sr.)
|3
|1-5
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Michael Schmitt (#20, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Chase Reichmuth (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
Tags
