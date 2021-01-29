 Skip to main content
Box: Sikeston 72, Francis Howell North 45
Box: Sikeston 72, Francis Howell North 45

1234Final
Sikeston1225152072
Francis Howell North121113945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sikeston3-20-0316/63298/60
Francis Howell North1-60-2251/50387/77
Sikeston
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)11501-15
Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)90301
Jackson Mitchell (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)8302-21
Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)6111-11
Jaiden Jones (#11, 5-11, G, So.)51101
Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)4200-11
Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)21002
Sports