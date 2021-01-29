Box: Sikeston 72, Francis Howell North 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sikeston
|12
|25
|15
|20
|72
|Francis Howell North
|12
|11
|13
|9
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sikeston
|3-2
|0-0
|316/63
|298/60
|Francis Howell North
|1-6
|0-2
|251/50
|387/77
|Sikeston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trenton Oglesby (#45, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|5
|Tony Bretz (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Jackson Mitchell (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Marshall Swope (#12, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-1
|1
|Jaiden Jones (#11, 5-11, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brett Winkelmann (#10, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Jacob Skwira (5-10, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2